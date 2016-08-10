FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom says Q2 net income falls 74 pct yr/yr
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 10, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom says Q2 net income falls 74 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Rostelecom says:

* Q2 net income falls 74 pct year-on-year to 1.6 billion roubles;

* Q2 revenue falls 0.5 pct yr/yr to 71.8 billion roubles;

* Q2 OIBDA falls 10.5 pct yr/yr to 22.7 billion roubles;

* Q2 OIBDA margin at 31.6 pct vs 35.1 pct in Q2 2015;

* Q2 free-cash flow -5.7 billion roubles;

* Confirms 2016 guidance;

* Sees risk to 2016 guidance if govt cuts funding of data project;

* The project involves construction of required communication including among others, deployment of access points and connection of population centers with fiber communication lines. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)

