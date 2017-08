BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q2 net profit almost halves, cuts fcast

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Q2 net profit fell 47 percent year on year to 9.1 billion roubles ($142.3 million);

* Q2 adjusted OIBDA down 4.3 percent year on year to 40.9 billion roubles;

* Q2 OIBDA margin at 37.8 percent versus 41.6 percent in Q2 2015;

* Q2 revenue up 5.3 percent year on year to 108.1 billion roubles;

* Cuts FY 2016 revenue growth forecast to 2-3 pct from more than 4 pct;

* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted OIBDA outlook, sees it falling 4 pct (previous forecast: -2 pct to +1 pct). Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9650 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)