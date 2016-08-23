FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Russia's M.video posts 13 pct drop in H1 net profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's M.video posts 13 pct drop in H1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - M.video says:

* H1 2016 net income fell 13 percent, year-on-year, to 2.21 billion roubles ($34 million) (H1 2015: 2.54 bln roubles);

* H1 2016 EBITDA decreased 1.8 percent, year-on-year, to 4.48 billion roubles (H1 2015: 4.56 bln roubles);

* H1 2016 EBITDA margin at 5.4 percent (H1 2015: 6.5 percent);

* H1 2016 sales, including VAT, rose 18.6 percent year-on-year to 98.62 billion roubles (H1 2015: 83.14 bln roubles);

* H1 2016 net revenue increased 18.6 percent to 83.58 billion roubles (H1 2015: 70.46 bln roubles). Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7675 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.