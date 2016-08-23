BRIEF-Russia's M.video posts 13 pct drop in H1 net profit

Aug 23 (Reuters) - M.video says:
* H1 2016 net income fell 13 percent, year-on-year, to 2.21 billion roubles ($34 million) (H1 2015: 2.54 bln roubles);
* H1 2016 EBITDA decreased 1.8 percent, year-on-year, to 4.48 billion roubles (H1 2015: 4.56 bln roubles);
* H1 2016 EBITDA margin at 5.4 percent (H1 2015: 6.5 percent);
* H1 2016 sales, including VAT, rose 18.6 percent year-on-year to 98.62 billion roubles (H1 2015: 83.14 bln roubles);
* H1 2016 net revenue increased 18.6 percent to 83.58 billion roubles (H1 2015: 70.46 bln roubles). Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7675 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)