FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Russia's PIK Group says H1 net profit falls 59 pct y/y
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's PIK Group says H1 net profit falls 59 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - PIK Group says:

* H1 net profit at 1.7 billion roubles ($26.2 million)(H1 2015: 4.1 billion roubles);

* H1 total revenue decreased by 14.2 percent year on year to 18.9 billion roubles (H1 2015: 22.1 billion roubles);

* H1 adjusted EBITDA down 57.4 percent year on year to 3.0 billion roubles (H1 2015: 7.1 billion roubles);

* H1 adjusted EBITDA margin at 15.9 percent versus 32.0 percent in H1 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9265 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.