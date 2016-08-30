BRIEF-Russia's PIK Group says H1 net profit falls 59 pct y/y

Aug 30 (Reuters) - PIK Group says:

* H1 net profit at 1.7 billion roubles ($26.2 million)(H1 2015: 4.1 billion roubles);

* H1 total revenue decreased by 14.2 percent year on year to 18.9 billion roubles (H1 2015: 22.1 billion roubles);

* H1 adjusted EBITDA down 57.4 percent year on year to 3.0 billion roubles (H1 2015: 7.1 billion roubles);

* H1 adjusted EBITDA margin at 15.9 percent versus 32.0 percent in H1 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9265 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)