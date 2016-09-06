FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-TCS Group's Q2 net profit 2.5 bln roubles, beats f'cast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TCS Group's Q2 net profit 2.5 bln roubles, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding Plc says:

* Q2 net profit at 2.5 billion roubles ($38.6 million), up from 0.4 billion roubles in Q2 2015 (Reuters poll: 1.97 billion roubles);

* Q2 net interest income at 9.3 billion roubles, up from 6.3 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* Q2 non-performing loans (NPL) ratio at 10.9 percent;

* Return on equity (ROE) increased to 41.5 percent (Q2 2015: 7.6 percent);

* Expects its ROE to be comfortably above 30 percent in 2016;

* Expects net income for the year to be at the top end of its previously communicated guidance of 7-8 billion roubles; cost of risk and cost of funding at the lower end of the previously communicated range of 10-12 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8375 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.