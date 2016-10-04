FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tennis-CAS cuts doping ban for Russia's Sharapova - TASS
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
October 4, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Tennis-CAS cuts doping ban for Russia's Sharapova - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has cut the length of a doping ban for Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, Russia's TASS news agency quoted Shamil Tarpishev, president of the Russian tennis federation, as saying on Tuesday.

Sharapova will now be able to compete from April 26 next year after being banned for two years in June.

"It's good, they reduced the ban", Tarpishev said. "We want her to play for the national team and win the next Olympics for us."

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Maria Tsvetkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.