Tennis-CAS cuts doping ban for Russia's Sharapova - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has cut the length of a doping ban for Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, Russia's TASS news agency quoted Shamil Tarpishev, president of the Russian tennis federation, as saying on Tuesday.

Sharapova will now be able to compete from April 26 next year after being banned for two years in June.

"It's good, they reduced the ban", Tarpishev said. "We want her to play for the national team and win the next Olympics for us."