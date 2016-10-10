FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Sept auto sales down 10.9 pct y/y - AEB
October 10, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Russia's Sept auto sales down 10.9 pct y/y - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia fell 10.9 percent year-on-year to 125,568 vehicles in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

"With nine months of the year completed, the market has finally crossed the 1 million threshold," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

"This is maybe not quite what we had hoped for at this point, but more than some pessimists had predicted for the whole year." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

