Oct 11 (Reuters) - Magnit says:

* Q3 like-for-like sales up 1.23 percent year-on-year with traffic up 2.24 percent and average ticket down 0.98 percent;

* Q3 net retail sales up 13.76 percent year-on-year to 267.3 billion roubles ($4.30 billion);

* September net retail sales up 13.68 percent year-on-year to 84.2 billion roubles;

* Opened 123 stores in September. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)