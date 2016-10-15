FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB to open $3.9 bln credit line for India's Essar Oil -CEO
October 15, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 10 months ago

Russia's VTB to open $3.9 bln credit line for India's Essar Oil -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOA, India, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB will give India's Essar Oil $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Saturday.

A group led by Russian oil major Rosneft will acquire India's Essar Oil in a $12 to $13 billion deal including debt, two sources privy to the deal told Reuters.

Essar is expected to announce the deal on Saturday in the coastal resort of Goa during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral summit.

"This (deal) is the biggest investment in the history of India," Kostin said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Heavens

