BRIEF-Russia's Yandex raises 2016 revenue growth f'cast to 22-24 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Yandex NV says:

* Sees 2016 revenue rising 22-24 percent, having revised guidance from 19-22 percent;

* Q3 revenues rose 25 percent year-on-year to 19.3 billion roubles ($306.3 million);

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 14 percent year-on-year to 6.9 billion roubles;

* Q3 net profit at 2.4 billion roubles, down 43 percent year-on-year;

* Q3 adjusted net profit at 3.8 billion roubles, up 8 percent year-on-year;

* Cash and cash equivalents stood at 66.2 billion roubles as of Sept. 30, 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.0050 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)