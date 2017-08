MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo, will provide Russia's Yamal LNG project with more than 400 million euros ($440 million) in 2017, the RIA news agency cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)