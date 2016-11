EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat as U.S. voting starts; Colombian peso strengthens

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 The Colombian peso strengthened by the most in a month on Tuesday as traders returning from a local holiday increased bets that Hillary Clinton would become the next U.S. president. Other Latin American currencies were nearly flat as Americans headed to the polling stations. Such currencies had rallied on Monday following an FBI decision to clear Clinton of a probe over her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. The Colombian peso st