Jan 27 (Reuters) - Magnit says:

* Plans to increase revenue by 9-13 percent in 2017.

* Plans to open 1,700 convenience stores in 2017 as well as at least 15 hypermarkets, not less than 25 Magnit Family stores and 1,000 drogerie shops. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)