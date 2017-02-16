FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Yandex sees 2017 revenue rising 16-19 pct
February 16, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Yandex sees 2017 revenue rising 16-19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yandex NV says:

* Expects consolidated revenue to grow in the range of 16 percent to 19 percent in the full year 2017 vs. 2016.

* FY 2016 revenue totalled 75.9 billion roubles ($1.33 billion), up 27 percent vs. 2015 (guidance: 22-24 pct).

* Q4 2016 revenues at 22.1 billion roubles, up 22 percent compared with Q4 2015.

* Q4 net income at 1.2 billion roubles, down 57 percent year-on-year.

* Q4 adjusted net income at 3.2 billion roubles, down 11 percent year-on-year.

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA at 6.7 billion roubles, up 2 percent year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.3 percent.

* Cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments in debt securities stood at 63.0 billion roubles as of Dec. 31, 2016.

* Share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 55.4 pct in Q4 2016 compared to 55.9 pct in Q3 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.2240 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

