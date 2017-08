Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Dixy Group says:

* Q3 net loss 1.6 billion roubles ($25 million) vs 843 million roubles a year ago;

* Q3 EBITDA down 55 percent to 1.1 billion roubles;

* Q3 revenue increased 14 percent to 75 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.1185 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)