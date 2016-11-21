BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says drops greenhouse project

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Its Board of Directors has decided to cease greenhouse project announced in March;

* The $300-million project in the central Tambov region was aimed at reducing Russia's dependence on imported vegetables in winter time and was subject to state subsidies.

* Says the project showed high sensitivity level to government support, which the Board expects to be insufficient in coming years to guarantee reasonable pay-back period;

* The Board has approved the construction of 3 pig-breeding complexes in the Tambov region with production capacity of 40,000-45,000 tonnes in live weight;

* Total investments in the project are estimated at 7.5 billion roubles ($117 million). The project has already been approved by the Agriculture Ministry;

* The Board has also approved employee stock options plan of more than 80 million roubles ($1.2 million). ($1 = 64.3250 roubles) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)