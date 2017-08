Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia's farming conglomerate Rusagro says:

* Q3 net profit down 16 percent year-on-year to 9.2 billion roubles ($142.78 million);

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin at 20 percent versus 36 percent in Q3 2015;

* Q3 sales down 2 percent y/y to 17.4 billion roubles ($270.04 million), adjusted EBITDA - down 47 percent to 3.4 billion roubles ($52.77 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4360 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)