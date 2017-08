Nov 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank expects Azeri economy to contract by 3 percent this year, the bank's official said on Tuesday.

Last month, Azerbaijan revised its economic growth forecast. It now expects its gross domestic product to shrink by 2.8 percent this year versus a previous call for a 1.8 percent growth. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)