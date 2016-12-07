FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 8:52 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Acron says not planning to sell stake in Poland's Azoty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Acron :

* Not planning to sell its remaining stake in Polish group Azoty - Alexander Popov, Acron board chairman, told Reuters on the sidelines of a metals and mining conference in Moscow;

* "We have this stake on hold for now," Popov said;

* The company does not want to sell its potash assets in Canada;

* "We're not selling, we're going to develop these assets," Popov said, referring to Acron's subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova)

