BRIEF-Russia's Acron says not planning to sell stake in Poland's Azoty

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Acron :
* Not planning to sell its remaining stake in Polish group Azoty - Alexander Popov, Acron board chairman, told Reuters on the sidelines of a metals and mining conference in Moscow;
* "We have this stake on hold for now," Popov said;
* The company does not want to sell its potash assets in Canada;
* "We're not selling, we're going to develop these assets," Popov said, referring to Acron's subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova)