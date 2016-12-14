FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's M.video main shareholders to sell company
December 14, 2016 / 8:53 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's M.video main shareholders to sell company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - M.Video Pao

* Russian electronics retailer M.video says its main shareholders, Alexander Tynkovan and his partners Pavel Breev and Mikhail Tynkovan agree to sell entire interest in M.video to Safmar group

* Russia's M.video says Safmar group will acquire 100% of an investment company owned by Alexander Tynkovan and his business partners

* Russia's M.video says sale price is $7 per share

* Russia's M.video says agreement has been reached whereby Safmar group will make a voluntary tender offer to all minority shareholders of m.video at the same acquisition price. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

