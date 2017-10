Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Alrosa says:

* Repaid a $370 million loan owed to UniCredit Bank ahead of schedule;

* The deal reduced Alrosa’s total debt to $2.3 billion;

* “The early debt repayment became possible due to increased free cash flow, which was related to a recovery in the main product sales in 2016,” Igor Kulichik, Alrosa’s chief financial officer, said in a statement. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)