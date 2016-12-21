U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 X5 Retail Group NV says:
* It has signed a number of agreements with Sberbank CIB, part of Sberbank, to obtain financing worth more than 45 billion roubles ($738 million) for up to three years;
* The loans will not increase the company's leverage, as the entire amount will be used to refinance its existing debt, which, as a result, will decrease the weighted average interest rate on X5's loan portfolio;
* In Q3 2016, Sberbank CIB offered X5 a single loan limit of 130 billion roubles. In addition, this enables Sberbank to purchase X5's bonds and hold them to maturity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.9732 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: