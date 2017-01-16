BRIEF-Russia's Etalon's new contracts sales down in Q4

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Etalon Group says:

* Q4 2016 new contract sales amounted to 13.7 billion roubles ($230 million) (Q4 2015: 15.8 billion roubles);

* The number of new contracts in Q4 2016 was 3,001 (Q4 2015: 3,457);

* Q4 2016 cash collections increased by 15 percent year-on-year to 11.1 billion roubles (Q4 2015: 9.6 billion roubles);

* In full year 2016 new contract sales grew 35 percent to 47.4 billion roubles;

* FY 2016 cash collections increased 54 percent to 39.7 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.6228 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)