Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Alrosa chief executive Andrey Zharkov told Interfax news agency:

* Alrosa based its 2017 budget plan on an assumption that diamond prices will be flat, while production will grow by 5 percent compared with 2016;

* Alrosa may repay part of its debt ahead of schedule in 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)