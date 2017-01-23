BRIEF-Russia's Rosneft plans to boost investments to $18.5 bln in 2017

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, chief executive officer of Russian oil major Rosneft, says:

* Rosneft plans to invest around 1.1 trillion roubles ($18.50 billion) in 2017 and 1.3 trillion roubles in 2018;

* In 2016, Rosneft's total investments amounted to 750 billion roubles;

* The company plans to supply 31 million tonnes of oil to China and 2 million tonnes of oil to India in 2017;

* Rosneft produced 210 million tonnes of oil in 2016;

* Plans new projects with Glencore, QIA and Intesa . Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.4641 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)