FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Rosneft plans to boost investments to $18.5 bln in 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rosneft plans to boost investments to $18.5 bln in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, chief executive officer of Russian oil major Rosneft, says:

* Rosneft plans to invest around 1.1 trillion roubles ($18.50 billion) in 2017 and 1.3 trillion roubles in 2018;

* In 2016, Rosneft's total investments amounted to 750 billion roubles;

* The company plans to supply 31 million tonnes of oil to China and 2 million tonnes of oil to India in 2017;

* Rosneft produced 210 million tonnes of oil in 2016;

* Plans new projects with Glencore, QIA and Intesa . Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.4641 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.