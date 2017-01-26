FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says meat sales up 9 pct in 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says meat sales up 9 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Cherkizovo Group says:

* In 2016, Cherkizovo Group sold 903,000 tonnes of meat products with sales volumes rising 9 percent year-on-year.

* Poultry sales increased 6 percent to 500,321 tonnes and the average price edged up 0.4 percent to 94.94 roubles ($1.59)/kg.

* Pork sales rose 9 percent to 184,766 tonnes, the average price decreased by 10 percent to 88.28 roubles/kg.

* Sales in the meat processing division grew by 14 percent to 218,085 tonnes, the average price fell by 3 percent to 167.84 roubles/kg.

* Sales in the grain farming segment totalled 338,808 tonnes, up 27 percent year on year, the average price for 2016 fell by 6 percent to 8.83 roubles/kg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.6785 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.