BRIEF-Stewart reports Q4 EPS $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 8 Detsky Mir says:
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
* Total size of the offering is approximately 21.1 billion roubles ($354.78 million).
* IPO implies a market capitalisation at the commencement of dealings of approximately 62.8 billion roubles ($1.06 billion).
* Trading is expected to commence on February 10 under the ticker DSKY at the Moscow Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.
* Banc of California - Special committee of its board received final report of independent investigation into previously disclosed "blogger allegations"