Feb 8 Detsky Mir says:

* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.

* Total size of the offering is approximately 21.1 billion roubles ($354.78 million).

* IPO implies a market capitalisation at the commencement of dealings of approximately 62.8 billion roubles ($1.06 billion).

* Trading is expected to commence on February 10 under the ticker DSKY at the Moscow Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)