BRIEF-News conference by Bank of Canada's Poloz

Jan 7 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: most economists say that further down the road oil prices are likely to be higher; when is uncertain

* BoC’s Poloz: economy will take several years to adjust to lower oil/commodity prices

* BoC’s Poloz: global economy continues to be in a reasonable place, expects to see a certain amount of stabilization

* BoC’s Poloz: foolish to predict what exchange rates might do, but exchange rates will play a role in helping economies adjust to the shocks they’re seeing

* BoC’s Poloz: not cheerleading for a lower C$

* BoC’s Poloz: relationship between C$ and oil price looks like a pair of train tracks

* BoC’s Poloz: we would prefer that oil prices be a little higher, exchange rate doesn’t do much except act as a minor shock absorber

* BoC’s Poloz: definitely seeing signs that manufacturing exporters are benefiting from low C$

* BoC’s Poloz: the process of building up the population of new companies in Canada has resumed

* News conference by Bank of Canada’s Poloz ends For HIGHLIGHTS: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)