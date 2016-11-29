BRIEF-Canada PM says under no illusions that Kinder Morgan decision will be bitterly disputed by some people

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Canada PM says we know we need to increase pipeline capacity to keep crude shipments off railways

* Canadian PM says country can meet 2030 emissions cuts goal despite approving pipelines

* Canada PM says emissions from new pipelines will fit into Alberta's 100 annual megatonne limit

* Canada PM says under no illusions that Kinder Morgan decision will be bitterly disputed by some people; as long as firm follows conditions, project will be built Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)