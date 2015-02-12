FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish c.bank chief says QE can easily be scaled up
February 12, 2015

BRIEF-Swedish c.bank chief says QE can easily be scaled up

Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Swedish c.bank chief Ingves says says technically measures can easily be scaled up

* Swedish c.bank chief Ingves says interest rates can go lower if necessary

* Swedish c.bank chief Ingves says riksbank has no goal for crown level

* Swedish c.bank chief Ingves says clear risk in swedish economy from household debt that needs to be dealt with

* Swedish c.bank chief Ingves says currently a long way from the lower interest rate bound Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

