Aug 25 (Reuters) - Lundbergs

* Lundbergs says raises stake in Industrivarden to 16.1 pct of shares, 23.3 pct of votes

* Acquired 9,000,000 series A shares in Industrivarden, now owns 66,100,000 A-shares and 3,500,000 C-shares

* Says invests 1,379 million Swedish crowns ($164 million)

* Earlier on Thursday, Handelsbanken said it sold all its A-shares in Industrivarden Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3916 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)