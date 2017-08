BRIEF-Handelsbanken Q2 op profit tops forecasts

July 15 (Reuters) - Svenska Handelsbanken

* Handelsbanken Q2 operating profit 5.3 billion SEK versus mean forecast 4.9 billion in Reuters poll

* Handelsbanken Q2 net interest income 6.8 billion SEK versus mean forecast for 6.8 billion in Reuters poll

* Handelsbanken Q2 net commission income 2.3 billion SEK versus mean forecast for 2.2 billion in Reuters poll

* Handelsbanken Q2 net loan losses 229 million SEK versus mean forecast 346 million in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)