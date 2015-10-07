FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swedish policy working, inflation on way up, cbanker Floden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swedish Deputy Governor Martin Floden:

* Swedish c.banker Floden says Swedish economy is in pretty good shape

* Monetary policy having an effect, inflation on way up

* Says strong headwinds for monetary policy, particularly from abroad

* Says for rates to rise, need higher international growth, higher swedish inflation and inflation expectations

* Says rapid rise in crown a risk to inflation upturn

* Says will continue to conduct an expansionary monetary policy to ensure that inflation keeps rising towards the target

* Says higher inflation is needed to raise the interest level lastingly

* Says continued high level of preparedness

* Says cannot deviate too much from low international interest rates

* Says few technical problems with current low rate

* Says Riksbank ready to act even between meetings Further coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

