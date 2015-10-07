BRIEF-Swedish policy working, inflation on way up, cbanker Floden

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swedish Deputy Governor Martin Floden:
* Swedish c.banker Floden says Swedish economy is in pretty good shape
* Monetary policy having an effect, inflation on way up
* Says strong headwinds for monetary policy, particularly from abroad
* Says for rates to rise, need higher international growth, higher swedish inflation and inflation expectations
* Says rapid rise in crown a risk to inflation upturn
* Says will continue to conduct an expansionary monetary policy to ensure that inflation keeps rising towards the target
* Says higher inflation is needed to raise the interest level lastingly
* Says continued high level of preparedness
* Says cannot deviate too much from low international interest rates
* Says few technical problems with current low rate
* Says Riksbank ready to act even between meetings