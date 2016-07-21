BRIEF-Swedbank Q2 net profit beats forecast

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Swedbank Q2 net profit 6.3 billion sek versus mean forecast 5.5 billion in reuters poll

* Swedbank Q2 net interest income 5.7 billion sek versus mean forecast for 5.7 billion in reuters poll

* Swedbank Q2 loan losses 538 million sek versus mean forecast for 350 million in reuters poll

* Swedbank Q2 net commission income 2.8 billion sek versus mean forecast 2.7 billion in reuters poll

* Swedbank says the Swedish and Baltic economies stand strong after Brexit but will still be affected if global business activity is dampened due to uncertainty. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)