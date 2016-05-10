FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hexagon CEO says organic sales growth somewhat stronger in Q2 vs Q1
May 10, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hexagon CEO says organic sales growth somewhat stronger in Q2 vs Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Hexagon AB CEO Ola Rollen at a conference call:

* Says organic sales growth in Q2 so far somewhat stronger than in Q1

* Says still sees 4-8 pct organic growth this year, but 8 pct looks far off

* Says looks to buy small and medium-sized companies

* Says acquisition capacity just below 2 billion euros

* Says price tags for acquisition targets are high, prices likely to come down ahead

* Says worst is over for process, power and marine segment (PP&M), sees sales growth in second half of 2016 and in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
