10 months ago
BRIEF-Skanska CEO says no reimbursements for U.S. projects not before late 2017
October 28, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Skanska CEO says no reimbursements for U.S. projects not before late 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Skanska AB Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom tells Reuters:

* Says does not expect any reimbursements for design changes in U.S. civil projects before H2 2017.

* "Negotiations will continue deep into 2017," Karlstrom told Reuters.

* Says speculative buyers on Swedish housing market not as active as before amid new mortgage amortization requirements, Brexit uncertainty.

* Says does not have preference for any of the two U.S. presidential candidates from a Skanska perspective. Both would be beneficial to Skanska since they have pledged large infrastructure investments. Further company coverage: (By Oskar von Bahr)

