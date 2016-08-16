FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Handelsbanken chairman says decision to recruit former CEO was wrong
#Financials
August 16, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Handelsbanken chairman says decision to recruit former CEO was wrong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Handelsbanken new CEO Anders Bouvin and Chairman of the Board Par Boman at press conference:

* Chairman says important job for CEO is to establish branches abroad

* Chairman says important to grow abroad

* Chairman says job as CEO was too tough for outgoing CEO Frank Vang-Jensen, decision to recruit him was wrong

* New CEO Bouvin says not as relevant to define Handelsbanken's presence in UK now by counting branches

* CEO says the branch is the bank, digital services is not an issue in the context of branches

* Handelsbanken CEO says a change of CEO at Handelsbanken is not very dramatic

* CEO says our task is to do thing we already do but a little better, this is business as usual

* For full story on change of CEO, click on Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
