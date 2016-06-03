Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation trend positive, but still downside risks

STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - Developments in inflation and inflation expectations give reason to be satisfied but downside risks remain and the Swedish central bank needs to be ready to act, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday.

“We are somewhat satisfied ... but we need to be clear, the situation remains fragile and there are downside risks,” Jansson told reporters.

“We are in a situation where downside risks are significant, we need to be on our toes ... that is an overall picture that will remain for quite some time.” (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, Editing by Simon Johnson)