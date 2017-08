Nov 2 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa :

* ceo says expects high cost level also in q4

* ceo says our average price is about 90 percent of spot price due to contract commitments

* ceo says we see that we will have a high contract share also in the first half of 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)