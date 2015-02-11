FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Daum Kakao Q4 operating profit 66 bln won, above forecast
February 11, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Daum Kakao Q4 operating profit 66 bln won, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects profit in headline to 66 bln won, not 71 bln)

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Daum Kakao Corp

* Says Q4 consolidated revenue 254 bln won vs 242 bln won average forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 10 analysts

* Q4 consolidated operating profit 66 bln won vs average forecast for 62 bln won profit from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 11 analysts

* Q4 earnings were first set of results reflecting performance of Daum Kakao’s web portal, mobile messenger operations after the completion of all-stock merger between Daum Communications Corp and Kakao Corp in October

* Daum Kakao did not provide figures for Q4 2013 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

