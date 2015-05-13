FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Daum Kakao Q1 operating profit 40 billion won
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 13, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Daum Kakao Q1 operating profit 40 billion won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Daum Kakao Corp

* Says Q1 revenue 234 billion won ($214.26 million) vs 248 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts

* Says Q1 operating profit 40 billion won vs 55 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts

* Says Q1 net profit 31 billion won vs 45 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 18 analysts Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,092.1500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.