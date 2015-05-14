FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Daum Kakao Q1 operating profit 40 billion won
#Corrections News
May 14, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Daum Kakao Q1 operating profit 40 billion won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline)

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Daum Kakao Corp

* Says Q1 revenue 234 billion won ($214.26 million) vs 248 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts

* Says Q1 operating profit 40 billion won vs 55 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts

* Says Q1 net profit 31 billion won vs 45 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 18 analysts Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,092.1500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
