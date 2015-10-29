BRIEF-Samsung Elec says aim for both market share and profits for smartphones

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says no plans to cancel treasury shares it already has at present

* Says difficult to give guidance on ratio between dividends and buybacks for future returns

* Says will focus on maintaining or slightly increasing dividend levels going forward

* Says expects global tv market to grow slightly in 2016 versus 2015

* Says will pursue both market share and profitability for smartphone business

* Says system LSI 10-nanometre production likely to start around end-2016 as scheduled Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)