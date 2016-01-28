BRIEF-Samsung Elec says H1 2016 business conditions to be challenging

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says to review ways to provide additional shareholder returns in 2016

* Says expects weak demand environment for component businesses in Q1

* Says expects challenging conditions in H1 2016, though conditions to improve in H2

* Says total Q4 handsets shipments 97 million units

* Says expects small shipments decline for handsets in Q1

* Says blended average selling price for handsets to increase in Q1 Vs mid-$180 level in Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)