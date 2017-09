April 27 (Reuters) - LG Display Co Ltd :

* Says sees greater exchange rate volatility, FX rates will be key factor for Q2 results

* Says see upside in TV panel demand going forward as market conditions improve

* Says seek to expand OLED product portfolio to new segments including mobile, autos

* Says adjusting capex plans in response to customers’ demand for new technology Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)