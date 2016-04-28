FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Samsung Elec says cautiously optimistic for Q2 profit gain vs Q1
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
April 28, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Samsung Elec says cautiously optimistic for Q2 profit gain vs Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says cautiously optimistic that Q2 operating profit will rise versus Q1

* Says will focus DRAM business strategy on profitability

* Says expect sales of flagship smartphones to increase in Q2 versus year earlier

* Says expects Q2 DRAM, NAND shipments growth to be in line with that of market’s

* Says expects its Q2 handsets shipments to be slightly lower than Q1

* Says expects its Q2 blended average selling price for handsets to rise versus Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.