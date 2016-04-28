BRIEF-Samsung Elec says cautiously optimistic for Q2 profit gain vs Q1

April 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Says cautiously optimistic that Q2 operating profit will rise versus Q1
* Says will focus DRAM business strategy on profitability
* Says expect sales of flagship smartphones to increase in Q2 versus year earlier
* Says expects Q2 DRAM, NAND shipments growth to be in line with that of market’s
* Says expects its Q2 handsets shipments to be slightly lower than Q1
* Says expects its Q2 blended average selling price for handsets to rise versus Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)