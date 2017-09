April 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says Q1 smartphone shipments dropped versus Q4

* Says Galaxy S7 models outselling predecessors, showing robust sales in all regions

* Says expects Galaxy S7 models to show ‘clear distinction’ in sales versus predecessors

* Says also aim to boost shipments for mid-to-low tier smartphone products in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)