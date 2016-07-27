BRIEF-LG Display expects Q3 profits to rise vs Q2

July 27 (Reuters) - Lg Display Co Ltd :

* Says exchange rate volatility was a major factor for profits

* Says will need higher capital expenditures than the past averages for the time being

* Says will take on additional debt if need be

* Says expects panel prices to remain on an upwards trend for time being

* Says need to continue to watch FX volatility, macroeconomic uncertainties such as Brexit

* Says expects single digit percentage growth for display panels in surface area terms in Q3

* Says expects Q3 profits to improve versus Q2, but FX volatility a major risk Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)