a year ago
BRIEF-Samsung Elec says H2 mobile earnings to slow down vs H1
July 28, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Samsung Elec says H2 mobile earnings to slow down vs H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says H2 components earnings to increase versus H1

* Says earnings for mobile business in H2 to slow down vs H1

* Says H2 mobile earnings expected to continue growing versus year earlier

* Says committed to shareholder returns policy set last year

* Says will disclose detailed returns plans around Q3 earnings announcement

* Says will focus on growing external customer base for its OLED display business

* Says Q3 DRAM shipments to grow at "mid-teens" percentage rate vs Q2

* Says expects its Q3 handsets shipments to be similar versus around 90 million in Q2

* Says expects its Q3 blended average selling price for handsets to improve versus Q2 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

