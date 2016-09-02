BRIEF-Samsung says will replace all problematic Note 7s sold or shipped

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says will replace all phones sold to customers as well as retailers

* Says cannot comment on exact number of Galaxy Note 7 phones to be replaced

* Says replacement of Galaxy Note 7 phones to start Sept 19 in south korea

* Says Galaxy Note 7 has launched in 10 countries so far

* Says considering allowing Galaxy Note 7 users to switch to another Samsung phone

* Says inappropriate to comment at this time which manufacturer's battery cells were faulty

* Says will extend refund period for Galaxy Note 7 owners through discussions with carriers

* Says there was a very minor problem in the battery cell production process

* Says Galaxy Note 7 models selling in China uses different battery, no issue

* Says believe supply bottlenecks will be resolved in 2 weeks for production

* Says sale stoppage is for 10 countries besides china where the Galaxy Note 7 already launched

* Says cannot comment on costs of replacement of sold Galaxy Note 7 phones, but it's a large amount

* Says 2.5 million galaxy note 7 phones have sold to customers so far

* Says battery problem should be seen as specific for Galaxy Note 7 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)